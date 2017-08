(WJBF) – It’s important to remember that you cannot look at the eclipse with the naked eye, you need special glasses.

Scientists are warning you that fake glasses are flooding the market.

The American Astronomical Society says real eclipse glasses meet specific safety standards and will say it on the label.

If you try to look at the sun with solar glasses, and can’t do so comfortably or you see hazy images, stop using them immediately, because you have purchased a fake pair of glasses.