AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for credit card fraud.

23-year-old Mark Thomas Weidenaar is wanted for two counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud.

The incidents allegedly occurred at 2975 Gun Club Road.

Anyone with information on Weidenaar is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080. Callers may remain anonymous.