New principle welcomes faculty & staff with day of celebration and community involvement

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The new principal at Willis Foreman Elementary school wants to begin the school year in an exciting way.

Principal Shaunta Payton of Willis Foreman Elementary School will host a luncheon on Friday, Aug. 4 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. to boost the morale teachers, faculty, and staff.

Principal Payton comes from the DeKalb County school system in Georgia and though it’s her first year being principal she wants to see a few changes.

She wants to bring more community involvement into the school system in a positive way.

Payton believes the community involvement component of the school system is lacking, so she’s hoping to work that back into the school and get the community involved.

She believes it will enhance school pride, help build opportunities and bring ownership back to the school.

The school’s motto is ‘Wild Cats on track to success…college and career ready’, so Payton decided to play up the motto by inviting a local car club to their luncheon.

That would be the 3MC Car Club Augusta, Ga., a local club within the CSRA who takes pride in giving back to the community.

Vice President Andre Taylor says when Ms. Payton called, they couldn’t turn it down.

Daniel Gardner is the president of 3MC and says he attended the elementary school as a child.

The luncheon will be luau-themed and will be for staff only.

Ms. Payton and her faculty are looking forward to the event and she said, “We are not just a school in the middle of their neighborhood, we are all a part of the same family.”