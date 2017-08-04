Parents find deals, savings for Tax Free Weekend in South Carolina

AIKEN, S.C. – Parents can keep a little extra money in their wallets. That’s because Tax Free Weekend kicked off Friday and many parents are racing to stores in the Palmetto State.

The annual Sales Tax Holiday gives shoppers a chance to be exempt from the 6 percent sales tax and any other local taxes.

NewsChannel 6 headed to the Aiken Target where parents hoped to save.

“I like to think I’m getting a good deal not having to pay taxes,” said Tamika Riley, of Belvedere.

Tamika Riley’s kids are in third and fourth grade. She expects to pay about $200 for both of them to kick the school year off.

“School supplies, clothes, shoes, hair products. All of that stuff,” she said.

Riley is attempting to decrease the amount of money that will come out of her wallet catching some deals at Target as school approaches. She’s one of many parents who combed the aisles of the Aiken Target.

Andrew Thress, Aiken Target Store Manager, told us, “We usually have it ramp up leading to tax free and then the schools actually start here in I think a week and a half from now. We have like a residual bump in our traffic when guest get their official lists or they come back to get the right thing they didn’t get the first time.”

Thress said all school supplies, including backpacks, writing utensils and dividers as well as school clothes are on the list of items for Tax Free Weekend. Clothing accessories, beauty products, toys and home goods are not tax free. But one mother said she’s saving on the little she can get without uncle Sam’s stamp.

“I got binders and some papers, index cards, pens,pencils just to get him by until we get those lists,” Patricia Hale said.

Most large retail stores, such as Target, provide lists for school. We’re going to use Clearwater Elementary School. If you’re shopping for a first grade student, for example, you will need to buy Crayola Crayons, a pair of scissors, there are also several other items, such as small Ziplock bags and a pencil box. If you get everything on the list it will cost you $71.56.

Hale added, “It depends. I can save anywhere from $25, $30, $40 just depending on how much I want to buy today. It just seems like get it right now while you can.”

Tax Free Weekend runs through Sunday so you have plenty of time to get to a store in South Carolina and purchase something.

Food is always tax free in South Carolina so if you get your lunch box you can add tax free food to your tax free school supplies.

