SCE&G Customers on the hook for billions in sunk costs at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF)- A project in South Carolina to build two nuclear reactors identical to the ones under construction at Plant Vogtle has been cancelled.

South Carolina Electric and Gas, which is owned by SCANA, owns 55 percent of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station, while state-owned utility Santee Cooper has 45 percent.

The plant is about 30 miles north of Columbia in Fairfield County, South Carolina. It currently has one operating nuclear reactor. With the cancellation of reactors 2 and 3, it’s looking like South Carolinians are going to be paying billions in sunk costs on the project as well as funding the construction of a new natural gas plant to replace it, according to testimony from SCANA executives’ comments before the public service commission Tuesday.

About $9 billion, eight years of work, and 5100 jobs are all going down the tubes as the owners of V.C. Summer Nuclear Station decide to abandon construction of two new nuclear reactors.

“We evaluated all of our options, and we determined that the best option for customers and other stakeholders is to abandon the plants,” said Kevin Marsh, CEO of SCANA.

Since the project began in 2009, about $9 billion have been spent on construction. Where’s that money coming from? The consumer.

For the average SCE&G customer, about 18 percent of their electric bill, or $27, goes toward the project each month, but the end of the project dosen’t mean rates will drop. In fact, ratepayers may be paying for this project for the next 60 years, which is what SCANA is proposing, without ever receiving any power from the reactors.

Rates have gone up nine times in South Carolina since construction began, but it’s not looking like ratepayers are going to get their money back.

“The costs associated with this project have been included in customers bills based on the provisions of the Base Load Review Act,” Marsh said.

Under the Base Load Review Act, passed in South Carolina in 2007 just before plant construction began, the burden is placed on ratepayers to pay all construction costs the public service commission deems “prudent.” The BLRA also applies if the project is abandoned if abandonment is deemed prudent by the public service commission.

While ratepayers are on the hook for billions, the company’s executives have been doing well.

Last year, SCE&G parent company SCANA’s top three highest-paid executives all received raises, according to an SEC report.

Tuesday, those top three executives presented their reasons for abandonment the project to the public service commission.

CEO Kevin Marsh’s five percent raise “was based on his oversight and support of our new nuclear construction activities, according to the SEC filing. He made $6.1 million in 2016.

The company is trying to mitigate the cost to consumers. They say they will be able to write off about $2 billion in taxes and are hoping to get $700 million dollars after taxes from Toshiba, the parent company of the project’s now bankrupt contractor, Westinghouse.

Consumer and environmental groups have opposed the plants from the beginning.

Tom Clements of advocacy group Friends of the Earth says he’s now fighting for refunds for customers.

“They’re trying to dodge responsibility and lay it at the feet of Westinghouse, the reactor designer and the construction company, but it’s their responsibility,” Clements said. “And they need to start rebating the money to ratepayers for this massive, colossal mistake.”

Thursday, SCANA announced a profit of $121 million for the second quarter of this year. That’s 15 percent higher than the same quarter last year.