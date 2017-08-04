Shake up looming in Probation Office.

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) In her letter from Judge Watkins Marie Boulton was told that on Friday August 4th she would get the final status on her job as Chief Probation officer.

Commissioner Dennis Williams is on the probation Advisory Board and says Judge Watkins wants a change in the office.

“The judge decided he would prefer a different chief and therefore he made that selection which is within his realm,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

“So she’ll be out?

“She’ll be out of the probation office yes,” said Williams.

Boulton’s lawyer Jack Long says Boulton was both post certified, and had the approval of the Department of Community Supervision, required for a Chief Probation Officer.

With her out he says he will file suit because the office will be operating improperly.

“Then I bring a lawsuit asking that the whole department be shut down no probation be allowed so they have to bring MS Boulton back,” said Long.

Is the probation Office at risk if long says he can shut it down?

“I don’t believe that’s the case because even if the chief had left that slot would be open and therefore you have to have time to recruit a replacement,” said Williams.

Meanwhile attorney Long has written the mayor and commissioners saying make probation an independent in house department and not under the control of the courts but commissioners say they want to hear from Judge Watkins first.

“I look forward hopefully to hearing from him on Tuesday because I cannot support bringing it in house at this time,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Tuesday the Commission Public Safety Committee is scheduled to debate taking control of the probation office away from the State court and bring the operation in house.

Judge David Watkins has been invited to address the committee on Tuesday.

A call to his office to see if he would attend was not returned.