South Aiken has renewed expectations for upcoming season

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Aiken Thoroughbreds had a breakout season in 2016.

They finished the year with a 12-2 record, their first winning season since 2005.

The T-Breds reached the state semifinals for only the second time in school history, where they lost to the eventual 4A state champion South Pointe Stallions in double overtime. With the return of several key starters, including quarterback Cody Boynton, and the state’s leading rusher, Chris Roberts, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards, the team has a renewed mindset for the upcoming season.

“We have a different expectation around here,” head coach Chris Hamilton said. “I don’t think they thought it was possible, but now they have an understanding that not only is it possible, it’s the expectation.”

The Thoroughbreds kick off the season at Silver Bluff on August 18th.