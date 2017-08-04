Wet weather causing prolonged lane closures for the CSRA

CRSA (WJBF) – According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the rain isn’t helping the final roadway stripping phase for Exit 172-194.

Due to the wet weather, estimated closures are likely to be delayed.

Below are the lane closure dates for the following exists.

Friday, Aug. 4

Exit 179-182 Eastbound Left Lane

Saturday, Aug.5

Exit 182-185 Eastbound Left Lane

Sunday, Aug. 6

Exit 185-188 Eastbound Left Lane

Monday, Aug.7

Exit 188-191 Eastbound Left Lane

Tuesday, Aug.8

Exit 191-194 Eastbound Left Lane

Wednesday, Aug.9

Westbound Right Lane 190-187 ramps

Thursday, Aug.10

Westbound Right Lane 183-181 ramp

Friday, Aug. 11

Westbound Right Lane 175-172 ramps

Saturday, Aug.12

Westbound Right Lane 194 ramps

Eastbound Right Lane173-175 ramp

Sunday, Aug.13

Eastbound Right Lane 181-183 ramp

Monday, Aug.14

East Bound Right Lane 188-190 ramp

Tuesday, Aug.15

Westbound Rolling Closure for Raised Pavement Markers

Wednesday, Aug.16

Westbound Rolling Closure for Raised Pavement Markers

Thursday, Aug. 17

Eastbound Rolling closure for Raised Pavement Markers

Friday, Aug. 18

Eastbound Rolling closure for Raised Pavement Markers