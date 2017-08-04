Wet weather causing prolonged lane closures for the CSRA

CRSA (WJBF) – According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the rain isn’t helping the final roadway stripping phase for Exit 172-194.
Due to the wet weather, estimated closures are likely to be delayed.
Below are the lane closure dates for the following exists.
Friday, Aug. 4
Exit 179-182 Eastbound Left Lane
Saturday, Aug.5
Exit 182-185 Eastbound Left Lane
Sunday, Aug. 6
Exit 185-188 Eastbound Left Lane
Monday, Aug.7
Exit 188-191 Eastbound Left Lane
Tuesday, Aug.8
Exit 191-194 Eastbound Left Lane
Wednesday, Aug.9
Westbound Right Lane 190-187 ramps
Thursday, Aug.10
Westbound Right Lane 183-181 ramp
Friday, Aug. 11
Westbound Right Lane 175-172 ramps
Saturday, Aug.12
Westbound Right Lane 194 ramps
Eastbound Right Lane173-175 ramp
Sunday, Aug.13
Eastbound Right Lane 181-183 ramp
Monday, Aug.14
East Bound Right Lane 188-190 ramp
Tuesday, Aug.15
Westbound Rolling Closure for Raised Pavement Markers
Wednesday, Aug.16
Westbound Rolling Closure for Raised Pavement Markers
Thursday, Aug. 17
Eastbound Rolling closure for Raised Pavement Markers
Friday, Aug. 18
Eastbound Rolling closure for Raised Pavement Markers