Bobby Bai claims 2017 Palmetto Amateur title

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Bobby Bai shot a one-under 69 in the final round and cruised to a five-shot win at the 42nd annual Palmetto Amateur on Saturday.

“This is a wonderful tournament and I’m very happy to win my first amateur tournament in America,” Bai said.

Bai, who is a sophomore at UCF, is a native of China. He finished the tournament at 12-under par, while Henry Shimp finished second at 7-under.

USC Aiken’s Johnson Holliday finished tied for 13th at one-over par, while former Augusta University golfer and 2014 Palmetto Amateur champion Emmanuel Kountakis finished tied for 31st.