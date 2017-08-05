Free haircuts , alterations part of back-to-school event

The Rosemont Baptist Association and Designs by Devette will host a community back to school event Sunday, August 6.

The event will be held at the Rosemont Association Building at 5463 Burks Mountain Road in Appling from noon to 4 pm.

There will be barbers and hairstylists giving complimentary basic haircuts, styles, and nail polishing services to those ages 5 to 16 years old.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department will be on site to do fingerprinting and identification cards for children.

A seamstress will also be doing basic alterations for kids clothing on site.

Refreshments, games, and school supplies will be provided, too.