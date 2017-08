Appling, Ga. (WJBF) – One person has been killed after a single vehicle motorcycle accident.

It happened just after 8:00 pm on Saturday along of Ray Owens Road near the intersection of Tom Bartles Road.

We’re told the victim was traveling north, towards Lake Thurmond when the accident happened.

57-year-old Bejamin Lee Mctier of Grovetown was pronounced dead at the scene

Crews are still working to clear the scene.