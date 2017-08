Sparta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a murder-suicide at a home in Sparta, Ga.

The GBI says family members found the bodies of 40-year-old Harold Jones and 49-year-old Barbara Ann Lewis Saturday morning at a home on Pine Drive.

Their bodies are being sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Macon for an autopsy.

Anyone with information concerning the case is asked to call the GBI office in Milledgeville at (478) 445-4173 or the Sparta Police Department at (706) 444-5777.