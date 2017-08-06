A 6-year-old girl battling the fight of her life; her family reaching out to the community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Kylee O’Shields has Bohring Opitz, a rare genetic condition with less than 85 reported cases in the world. Kylee’s mom said she was misdiagnosed several times, so the O’Shields family took matters into their own hands. They created a Facebook page in search for answers.

“We posted one picture of Kylie, and it reached more than one million people. That’s when those two B.O.S. moms contacted me and said she looks like she might have B.O.S,” Laura O’Shields, Kylee’s mom, said.

People who have Bohring Optiz generally have these features: a birthmark on the forehead, intellectual disabilities, feeding difficulties and low muscle tone to name a few. O’Shields said after the moms reached out to her on Facebook, she sent daughter Kylee’s blood to the Netherlands since the U.S. didn’t offer the test.

“We were not able to pay for that testing at that particular time, so we reached to people on Kylee’s Facebook page and there were some generous people who were able to contribute to her genetic testing,” O’Shields said.

Once the diagnosis was confirmed, a specialist recommended Kylee be tested for cancer in her kidneys. The results showed that 75% of her kidney was covered in tumors.

“God used Facebook and all of these people to help us find her diagnosis and help heal her. I believe if God wouldn’t have stepped in every step of the way, she would not be here. She would have died in two months or so of kidney failure,” O’Shields said.

This family’s day-to-day is different than most. O’Shields said Kylee has the mental capacity of a six month old, even though she is six years old. The family is in need of a wheelchair-accessible van. With previous events, the family has raised 40% of their financial goal to get the wheelchair accessible van.

“We do have a van right now, but we have to lift her wheelchair into the back of the van and lift her. She’s not light. With her new van, we could use her new wheelchair. We would be able to lift that wheelchair into the new van, and she could just go right on in it,” O’Shields said.

She explained those vans, used, typically cost $50,000.

“We really couldn’t imagine life without or any differently. She’s just… my baby. She’s my angel. She’s very special to me,” O’Shields said.

You have the chance to help the O’Shields family next Saturday in Columbia County at a Fill A Bag event: https://www.facebook.com/events/488467424838046/

Kylee’s GoFundMe page: http://www.gofundme.com/a-van-for-kylee