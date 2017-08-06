Dispute in Allendale, S.C. leaves one dead, more injured

ALLENDALE, S.C. – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a dispute that left one man dead and injured others. SLED’s Thom Berry told NewsChannel 6 that a dispute led to a confrontation and gun fight on the 300 block of Ellis Street in Allendale.  That dispute started between two people and led to two groups getting into a confrontation. Shots were fired and one person was killed. Three others were injured.  After all were taken to the hospital in Allendale, the three injured were taken to Augusta University Medical Center. The reason for the dispute is under the investigation.  SLED did not release any names at this time.

