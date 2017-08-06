Georgia Soul win WBCBL National Championship

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WJBF) — In just their second season in existence, the Georgia Soul defeated the defending champion St. Louis Surge 64-63 to win the Women’s Blue Chip Basketball League National Championship on Sunday.

“It’s really special because a lot of these young ladies I’ve known since they were young girls,” Georgia Soul owner Nesia Wright said via telephone Sunday night. “To have watched them play in high school, middle school, and now to see them play at the professional level and to experience this with them, I’m very grateful. It’s a great feeling. It’s humbling. I’m really just at a loss for words.”

“Initially, I said this would be my last year, but the girls have [asked] me ‘how can [you] end on a note like this?’ But, really, it’s probably the best way to go out. Going out with a national championship in just our second year, I can’t think of a better way to go out.”

Khadijiah Cave, who was named tournament MVP, finished with 14 points and 21 rebounds to lead the Soul.

The Soul finished the season with a 15-3 record.