Organization takes women’s endocrine, hormonal issues to Congress for support

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A women’s health organization made an historic move in Washington D.C. this month. The leaders of the largest Polycystic Ovary Syndrome organization introduced a resolution in the United States Congress to stress the importance of and shine a light on the syndrome. NewsChannel 6 spoke with the founder and Executive Director of PCOS Challege, Inc., Sasha Ottey, about her work on Capitol Hill.

PCOS Challenge, Inc. released its legislative mission here. Encouraging women and others to join the movement to help #PrioritizePCOS. Ottey said you can help this resolution by calling your congressman multiple times.

PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association worked with Congressman David Scott (GA-13) and 20 other leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives to introduce an important resolution in the House (H.Res.495), recognizing the seriousness of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and expressing support for the designation of the month of September 2017 as “PCOS Awareness Month”. This historic and bipartisan effort represents the first time there has been a central focus on PCOS in the U.S. Congress.

PCOS Challenge will bring hundreds of women to Atlanta next month for PCOS Awareness Month during its annual PCOS Symposium and Bolt for PCOS 5K Run/Walk.