Augusta County Club sells property to Augusta National

By Published:
Photo of caddies and golfers at Augusta National Golf Club.
Photo of caddies and golfers at Augusta National Golf Club.

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The Home of the Masters is again expanding its foot print.

A letter to members of Augusta County Club states the Augusta National Golf club has purchased portions of the Augusta County club behind the 12th green and 13th tee.

The letter says it was the result of months of collaborative dialogue with Augusta National.

The letter to county club members does not disclose what Augusta National paid for the property

But it does say that a portion of the eighth hole and a new ninth hole will be constructed at no cost to the Augusta Country Club.

 

