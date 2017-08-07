Four Columbia County schools awarded NMSI grant

Appling, GA (WJBF) – Four Columbia County schools are getting some help getting students ready for possible careers in the cyber field. The National Math and Science Initiative will give grants to four schools for cyber-related classes.

Principals of the schools receiving the grants from the National Math and Science Institute say they’re hopeful the funding will help improve AP scores across Columbia County.

Harlem High, Lakeside High, Evans and Greenbrier High will each get some funding from the grants which will be presented Tuesday.

“It is a really good opportunity for our school and the other three schools in Columbia County to help us grown our AP program,” said Principal Dietmar Perez of Harlem High School.

“It’ll help us tremendously, the biggest thing is we want to encourage our students to jump into our A-P courses that we offer here,” said Principal Michael Johnson of Evans High School.

Principals say when it comes to taking the AP exams, cost is usually a big reason why a lot of kids don’t take part.

“The A-P exams cost ninety-three dollars for a student and it’s less for a student who’s on free on reduced,” said Principal Dietmar Perez of Harlem High School.

“We gave about five hundred thirty five test, AP test last year but we probably would see a different increase with the number of students that will take AP classes and will take the AP test,” said Principal Michael Johnson of Evans High School.

Principal Johnson says there are alot of perks for students who take A-P courses, especially if they plan to go to college after high school.

“If you pass this with a 3 or higher, that’s one less class you have to take in college,” said Principal Michael Johnson of Evans High School.

Both principals agree that the grants they will be receiving will make success stories out of each student that is involved.

“The NMSI grant goes above that and like I said it’s a wonderful opportunity for the four high schools. I know Grovetown they had great success with their numbers and so for for the past three years when they had the grant and now its an opportunity for us the other four high schools to hopefully have the same successes,” said Principal Dietmar Perez of Harlem High School.

The check presentation to Columbia County will be held Tuesday at he Augusta Marriott Convention Center at 1-30 p-m. Grovetown High School has just completed its three year NMSI grant.