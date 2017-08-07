First Day of School 2017

#BackToSchool6 2017 Week of Aug 7
#BackToSchool6 2017 Week of Aug 7 x
Latest Galleries
-
Pack A Meal – Caring for Carolina
-
Pack A Meal – Caring for Carolina
-
Masters 2017 – Opening Sunday
-
Project Jackson Renderings
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Oregon hospital
-
Gallery: Authorities: Suspect in 3 slayings dead after motel standoff
-
Gallery: 17 charged after violent protest rages in Paris suburb
-
Gallery: Jovenel Moise sworn in as Haiti’s new president
-
Gallery: The Latest: State of emergency in Louisiana after tornadoes
(WJBF) – It’s that time of year again! The first day of class for the 2017-2018 school year is here!
Send us your pics of the first day back to class and they could end up on TV!
We’ll also be hosting a gallery of all submissions on this page!