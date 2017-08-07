Georgia city seeks $37,000 fine for damage to historic oak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Georgia’s oldest city is seeking $37,000 from a construction contractor that local officials say caused fatal damage to a century-old live oak tree.

Savannah city officials said in a news release Monday that a construction crew employed by Dustcom Limited severely damaged the roots of a 47-foot (14-meter) live oak last month while digging a hole for a restaurant’s water line.

Officials say the crew failed to notify the city that it was digging on public property, violating the project’s right-of-way permit.

Savannah officials say arborists determined the tree, which is more than 100 years old, can’t be saved and should be removed for public safety reasons.

City Hall wants the contractor to pay a $500 fine plus expenses. It appraised the value of the tree at more than $27,600.

