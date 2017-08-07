Good news for some local breweries and distilleries

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– After months of putting off a decision, Augusta city leaders are making it easier for some breweries and distilleries to set up shop downtown. Micro-breweries are all the rage right now, and the city wants to cash in.

“We were wanting to establish the difference for what a micro brewery, micro distillery, nano brewery, pic-brewery. A lot of these were definitions we didn’t really understand,” Brandon Garrett with the planning and zoning commission said.

Riverwatch and Savannah River Breweries are microbreweries and can produce nearly 15,000 barrels of beer each year. Nano-breweries produce nearly 1,000 barrels and pico-breweries produces nearly 500 barrels each year. After commission members understood these definitions, they voted on amending the areas breweries and distilleries can operate– right now, breweries are restricted to industrial land. With a unanimous vote, the businesses will soon be able to operate on commercial turf.

“The micro-breweries are too large to go downtown. We did open it up for pico and nano breweries and also micro distilleries,” Garrett said.

He said there are already potential brewery and distillery owners looking for the right place to set up shop in downtown Augusta and other commercial areas.

The owner of Riverwatch Brewery said the commission’s decision has opened doors to where she may expand and open a nano-brewery in the future.

“These sorts of businesses, micro-breweries, can be a development magnet. I’m sure that’s one of the reasons they want to put one downtown. There is a lot down there already, but there’s a lot of potential as well,” Brey Sloan, owner of Riverwatch Brewery said.

The manager of Savannah River Brewery brought up an idea to make a portion of Walton Way a brewery district, meaning several breweries set up shop in a close vicinity– bringing in more tourism.