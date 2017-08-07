Grovetown couple accused of 6 counts of child cruelty

By Published:

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A home infested with cockroaches and with no running water lands two Grovetown parents behind bars.

Necole Reeves and Carl Holling are accused of 6 counts of cruelty to children because of the condition of the home.

According to an incident report, the refrigerator only contained spoiled food and there were multiple holes in the floor of the home.

Code Enforcement condemed the home due to it’s conditions and the children, ages 5 to 11, were placed family members until an investigation is complete.

