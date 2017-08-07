Man facing charges for drowned S.C. Sheriff’s deputy

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – An employee for the Army Corps of Engineers is now facing charges in the death of a South Carolina Sheriff’s deputy who drowned during a training exercise.

37-year-old Joseph Fleming has been arrested and charged with reckless homicide by boat and has been released on bond.

Investigators say on June 1, Fleming was operating a boat during training on Lake Hartwell.

He, along with Anderson County sheriff’s deputy Devin Hodges and a fellow deputy was thrown from the boat.

Hodges drowned when his life jacket got caught on a propeller, pinning him underwater.