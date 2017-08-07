New offices for commissioners to be considered

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF)Two years after major Renovations at Augusta Municipal Building the work may not be finished.

A plan going before city leaders is to move the Compliance Department from the seventh floor to space on the fifth floor.

Then the compliance department space would be renovated for office space for commissioners.

Commissioner Grady Smith says when the building was renovated two years ago there were offices for Commissioners next to the Mayors office but says they didn’t get used.

so he doesn’t see the need for new office space.

“For what I handle and everything else I can do it here in my car at my home why make the taxpayers to pay for something that we really I don’t feel we need,” said Commissioner Grady Smith.

The cost for the new compliance office and commission office would be about 100 thousand dollars.

Remaining sales tax money from the Municipal Building renovations would cover the costs.