MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Health Department is reporting that a rabid raccoon was located in a Martinez neighborhood, recently.

The animal was found in the Quail Springs Circle area where it had fought with two dogs.

After capture and testing, the animal tested positive for rabies.

The Health Department would like to remind the community to make sure their pets vaccinations are up to date, in the event of situations like this.