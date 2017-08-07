Sheriff Roundtree to go before commissioners Tuesday

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Dennis Williams is Chairman the Public Safety Committee, but isn’t sure what Sheriff Richard Roundtree is coming to ask for.

“There’s no supporting information in the book that would give us a firm idea as to what the Sheriff’s intent or purpose is,” said Commissioner Williams.

Earlier this year Georgia State Troopers got a big raise and some commissioners say a big issue facing the sheriff’s office right now is deputy pay.

“I think it’s something as a commission we’re going to have to do when you look at all the municipalities a round us they’re increasing Georgia State patrol went up 20 percent I don’t see how we in Augusta Richmond County we’re focused on the safety with all the growth we have coming we’re going to have to put resources towards it,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

“We are aware our local salaries are a bit low compared to others and that’s just one of the items we have to work on in addressing that in our budget,” said Commissioner Williams.

“You’re Finance Committee Chairman where the money for more money for the Sheriff’s Office?

“I think that’s going to be the tough discussions we’re going to have to cut other areas to implement some of this stuff,” said Frantom.

Or the commission could raise taxes.

“I would have to look at it I’m not that familiar with it right now to say definitely yes but I could understand the possibility,” said Commissioner Williams.

How about the public would they support a tax hike to pay deputies more.

“Yes,” said Diane Rouse.

“No problem with it… why….

‘They control our streets we need our deputies,” said Rouse.

“No, no I don’t think so shoot we aint got enough more taxes more money you got to pay out,” said Eva Blair.

The 2015 city budget included one point six million dollars in pay raises for Richmond County deputies.

Commissioner Frantom says any the discussion of pay raises for deputies would be part of the 2018 budget talks that get started in October.

We contracted the Sheriff’s Office Looking for comment from Sheriff Roundtree but he did not get back to us.