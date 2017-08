AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of exposing himself.

On Friday, August 4th, the man pictured entered a convenience store on Richland Avenue and exposed himself.

He then left in a black four-door Chevrolet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

Callers may remain anonymous.