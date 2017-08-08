Anti-Domestic Violence advocates feel Chris Corley’s lenient sentence sets bad tone for abusers in South Carolina

Related Coverage Upgraded Domestic Violence charges against State Rep. Chris Corley rare for South Carolina

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Former South Carolina State Representative Chris Corley’s lenient sentence is not sitting well with some Anti-Domestic Violence advocates.

Executive Director of the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Person Susan Selden was hopeful Corley would serve some time in prison.

Selden says the state has new laws against abusers and Corley’s sentence sets a tone for the protection of Domestic Violence victims.

“For so long South Carolina has been known for being at the top of those who are killed by abusers and by continuing to put them back in the home, and back in their families, it’s just like waiting for those shots to be fired.” Selden said. “Waiting for the next thing to happen.

Selden says in her experience abusers don’t change.

