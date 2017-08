ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Atlanta Police Department is still looking for a suspect in the murder of an Atlanta rapper.

On Sunday, Aug. 12 the 31-year- old Jabril Abdur-Rahman, who went by Yung Mazi, was shot and killed outside of a pizza shop.

Though the suspect has yet to be found, the shooting comes eight months after he survived being shot at a Waffle House.