Augusta Chief Probation Officer reassigned

(AUGUSTA,GA) It’s a new job from Augusta’s Chief Probation officer.

Marie Boulton who was placed on Administrative leave last week. has been appointed as Deputy Warden at The Richmond County Correctional Institution.

The move followed a closed door legal session between commissioners and Chief State Court Judge David Watkins.

“We had a good vetting of the issues and I think that was appropriate it was appropriate it was exhaustive it was informative I think it was professional,” said Judge Watkins.

Following the meeting the Commission public safety committee deleted a proposal that would have taken over site of the probation office away from State Court.

Boulton’s salary is 79 thousand dollars and she agrees to settle all claims probation office.