AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta Commissioners have settled with a Lincoln County landowner over the use of some city equipment.
The landowners will pay the city 54-hundred dollars for the use of the equipment and manpower.
Back in March, a county trailer and mini-excavator were spotted on the private property in Lincoln County.
The director of environmental services resigned under pressure over the ordeal.
A Grand Jury found no basis to indict anyone over the equipment use.
Augusta settles equipment-gate with property owners
AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta Commissioners have settled with a Lincoln County landowner over the use of some city equipment.