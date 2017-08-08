Augusta settles equipment-gate with property owners

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF)  Augusta Commissioners have settled with a Lincoln County landowner over the use of some city equipment.
The landowners will pay the city 54-hundred dollars for the use of the equipment and manpower.
Back in March, a county trailer and mini-excavator were spotted on the private property in Lincoln County.
The director of environmental services resigned under pressure over the ordeal.
A Grand Jury found no basis to indict anyone over the equipment use.

