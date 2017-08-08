Augustan Greubel coaches Team USA to bronze in World Games

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — A couple weeks ago Mark Greubel coached Team USA kickboxing in the sport’s debut at the World Games in Poland.

“It really was awesome to be apart of history,” Grebuel said, who opened Gruebel’s Mixed Martial Arts gym in Augusta back in 2005.

It was a successful trip for the Augustan and Team USA with Tennessean Omari Boyd winning a bronze medal for his weight class.

“It’s the first time [kickboxing] was ever introduced to the World Games and to actually medal for the United States and for Augusta — I’ve always told everyone since I opened in December of 2005, I want to put Augusta on the map for something other than just golf,” Greubel said. “You know, I want it to be known as a kickboxing hub of the world.”

The World Games are widely regarded as second in significance only to the Olympics, so Grebuel is hoping with kickboxing’s success at the World Games, it will be involved in the 2024 summer Olympics.