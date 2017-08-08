City settles two disputes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta commissioners have voted to settle two disputes.

Commissioners voted Tuesday to settle with the landowners where a city-owned bulldozer was discovered on private property in Lincoln County for $5400.

Commissioners also voted to settle with former Chief Probation Officer Marie Boulton.

In exchange for dropping all claims against the city, Boulton will become the new deputy warden at the Richmond County Correctional Institution.

