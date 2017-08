COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) –Tuesday, Aug. 8, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will host their National Night Out.

The free event is from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Government Center Auditorium on Ronald Reagan Drive in Evans.

The night is designed to help with crime and drug prevention, generate support for local anti-crime programs and strengthen community policing.