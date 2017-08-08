Cons of not wearing eye protection during the solar eclipse

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The number one thing doctors stress, wear protective eye glasses. No sunglasses or anything else should be worn, because it can possibly lead to you becoming legally blind.

Experts say they have been getting a lot of inquires about what would happen if you look directly at the solar eclipse without the proper protective glasses.

“So looking directly at the sun can literally destroy the retina of the eye and the retina you know is like the film in a camera, it’s apart of the eye that’s actually sensitive to light,” said David Bogorad, MD at Augusta University.

“It’s really the same what would happen if you look directly at the sun at anytime and that the sun is very bright,” said Director Gary Senn of USC Aiken.

“And that small area in the back of the eye and it literally will cook, it will damage, it will heat up and burn that tissue,” said David Bogorad, MD at Augusta University.

Experts say even looking at the eclipse for a few seconds can cause life threatening damage.

“The same danger that’s there where that bright sun that your body reacts to is still present even though the moon is covering part of the sun,” said Director Gary Senn of USC Aiken.

“And they’re no replacements, and we have no medication that will fix the retina and you can literally blind yourself and it doesn’t really hurt because the retina doesn’t have any pain fibers in it, but you can destroy your central vision and be considered legally blind in a few seconds by looking directly at the sun,” said David Bogorad, MD at Augusta University.

Even telescopes and cameras should have the proper fiber in them..

“And if you try to take a picture with any camera, you’ll destroy the sensor in the camera, and will render your camera, useless after that.. unless the filter is in front of the lens of the camera,” said David Bogorad, MD at Augusta University.

“All I can tell you is be safe and avoid looking directly at the sun, even during the eclipse period,” said Director Gary Senn of USC Aiken.

And the same goes for small children as well, please make sure they are not looking up at the solar eclipse without proper glasses.