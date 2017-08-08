AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Former State Representative Chris Corley is battling Bipolar Disorder.

Details of Corley’s mental health came out in court on Monday.

It was part of the information the court considered as Corley faced Domestic Violence charges, for beating his wife in December.

It was revealed Chris Corley has the less severe type Bipolar 2 Disorder, which means his episodes don’t last as long.

Still, it takes a long time to properly diagnose and treat it. So during those episodes people tend to have outbursts and make impulsive decisions.

“We sought medical attention, because we knew something was wrong with Chris,” Heather Corley said.

Heather Corley says when she made the phone call to 911 she never imagined that 8 months later, she would be standing before a judge begging that her husband not be sent to prison.

“I only wanted him to get help,” she said.

Heather Corley says starting in early 2016 her husband’s behavior shifted.

He became withdrawn and acted more impulsive.

“That behavior was very unlike Chris, the violent behavior,” said Heather Corley.

Heather Corley told the judge it took seeing 3 different doctors to finally learn her husband had Bipolar 2 Disorder.

Which according to mental health experts is not uncommon for physicians to have a hard time identifying.

“Typically people don’t come to treatment when they are manic, they like being manic. It’s like being high. They usually come to treatment when they are feeling depressed,” said Clinical Director for the Family Counseling Center and Licensed Clinical Social Worker Celina Keys.

The mood disorder is characterized by uncontrollable highs and lows.

Keys says during episodes people go through stages of depression and stages of hyperactivity.

“They tend to make very poor decisions, they are very impulsive,” Keys told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “They usually participating in high risk activities during this time such as gambling, sex, drugs, alcohol, things like that. They tend to face a lot of consequences during this time, because they are impulsive.”

Keys says the mental illness is treated with medication and therapy.

In court, it was revealed Chris Corley was seeking professional help and was prescribed an antidepressant, which Heather Corley says played a role in his actions in December.

“It was not helping, so the doctor continued to increase the dose which caused him to have more erratic behaviors.” Heather Corley said.

According to Heather Corley there was one other physical altercation in the home.

As part of Chris Corley’s 5 year probation he does have to continue his mental health treatment.

