(Aiken, SC)

Voters in Aiken made their voices heard in the Republican Primary on Tuesday. They were choosing candidates for city council.

In District 5, Andrea Gregory is headed to the council. Gregory got 55-percent of the vote.

Ed Woltz will face Joann Tilman for the right to serve in District 6. Woltz took home 58 percent of the vote.

The General Election is Nobember 7th.