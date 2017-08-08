How to view the solar eclipse and where to purchase viewing glasses

CSRA (WJBF) – Lots of people are looking for the perfect location to the view the total solar eclipse, but first you have to know how to view it and where to purchase your glasses.

You can purchase solar eclipse glasses at the following locations below, but before you do make sure you take precaution.

First, make sure you are purchasing glasses that are appropriate and not fake.

According to the American Astronomical Society, real eclipse glasses meet specific safety standards and will say it on the label.

If you try to look at the sun with solar glasses, and can’t do so comfortably or you see hazy images, stop using them immediately, because you have purchased a fake pair of glasses.

Last but not least, never look at the sun directly without wearing protective eyewear.

Protect your eyes with proper solar eclipse glasses made with solar filters.

Sunglasses do not give you enough protection and without the proper gear you can damage your retina and cause irreversible eye damage.

However, viewing the total solar eclipse can be a fun family event if done properly.

Below is a list of locations as to where you can purchase solar glasses and how to properly view them.

Where to purchase solar eclipse glasses in the CSRA:

Walmart

Aiken, S.C.

Walmart Supercenter

3581 Richland Ave. W

Hours: Open 24 hours

Phone: (803) 648-9197

Augusta, Ga.

Address : 2834 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30909

Hours: 10AM–10PM

Phone: (706) 481-9090

North Augusta

Walmart Supercenter

North Augusta, SC

Phone: (803) 279-0545

Hours: Open 24 hours

Edgefield

1041 Edgefield Rd

Phone : (803) 613-3082

Hours: Open until 11:00 PM

Walmart Neighborhood Market

Address: 300 S Belair Rd, Martinez, GA 30907

Hours: Open 24 hours

Phone: (706) 941-5148



Kroger

Aiken, S.C.

Address: 1795 Whiskey Rd, Aiken, SC 29803

Hours: Open 24 hours

Phone: (803) 642-5280

Augusta, GA.

Address: 2801 Washington Road, Augusta, GA 30909

Hours: Open 24 hours

Phone: (706) 731-7300

North Augusta, S.C.

Address: 1284 Knox Ave

Phone: (803) 442-4500

Hours: Open 24 hours

Museums

The South Carolina State Museum will be distributing solar eclipse viewing glasses with the purchase of a museum general admission ticket.

Sales began on Aug. 1. For more information visit,http://scmuseum.org/eclipse/

Planetariums

DuPont Planetarium Address: 471 University Pkwy, Aiken, SC 29801

Hours: 6:45 am – 8pm Phone: (803) 641-3654

Libraries:

Aiken, S.C. – Sold Out

Aiken County Public Library

Address:

314 Chesterfield St. SW

Aiken, SC 29801

Phone:

(803) 642-2020

Augusta, Ga.

Augusta Richmond County Library

EclispeWatch 2017

The Augusta-Richmond County Library will give away free solar viewing glasses to those who attend the EclipseWatch 2017 event. The tickets are free but are currently sold out. Those who want to attend will have to sign a waiting list, found at, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eclipsewatch-2017-tickets-36163327486 or by calling 706-821-2612 and leaving a detailed message with their name, number, email address, and the number of tickets they are requesting.

Please arrive by 2:15 pm the event will begin at 1:30 pm.

Date: Aug.21

Time: 1:30 pm – 3pm

Address: Headquarters Library

823 Telfair Street

Augusta, GA 30901

Phone: (706) 821-2600

For more information click here.

North Augusta, S.C.

Nancy Carson Library

The Nancy Carson Library will be giving away free viewing glasses at their 2017 Solar Eclipse Party on Monday, August 21. Those who attend will learn more about why the eclipse occurs and will have the opportunity of painting galaxy rocks. The Eclipse begins at 2:42 pm so being prompt will be best.

Time: 2 pm -4 pm, the party will end at 4:30 pm.

Address: 135 Edgefield Road

North Augusta, SC 29841

Phone:

(803) 279-5767

For more visit, http://www.abbe-lib.org:75/northaugusta

How to view it without solar glasses:

You can view the total solar eclipse without glasses by getting a piece of card board and poking holes in it to make a pin hole effect, then look through it.

This can also be done with an old cereal box, but make sure in all cases that the sun is at your back when you view the eclipse.

Another way great way of viewing the total solar eclipse would be by sitting under a full branched leafy tree.

Look under the leafy tree at different phases of the eclipse, but make sure the branches are not broken branches or able to break while you are underneath.