AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One man was killed in a crash on Mike Padgett Highway Tuesday afternoon.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen confirms the man died at Augusta University Medical Center. He says the man was trying to turn into his driveway on the 4600 block of Mike Padgett Highway when his vehicle was hit on the passenger side by an oncoming vehicle.

The name of the victim will be released once his family has been notified.