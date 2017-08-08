Republican primary to be held for two Aiken City Council seats

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A Republican primary will be held today for two Aiken City Council seats up for grabs.

For the District 5 seat, Andrea Gregory, Andy Hallen and Jeff Jordan are all facing off.

There will not be a democratic challenger in the November election.

For the District 6 seat, incumbent Philip Merry will face off against Ed Woltz.

The winner will face Democrat JoAnn Tillman in the November 7 general election.

You can vote today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Odell Weeks Activities Center.