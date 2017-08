SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol has changed their policy on troopers having tattoos.

They are hoping it will help bring in more recruits.

Before, recruits could not have any visible tattoos or any tattoos below the elbow that could be seen in their short sleeved uniforms.

Now, they can have them as long as they wear a skin sleeve or the long sleeved uniform.

Troopers still can’t have tattoos on their head, neck, face, or upper chest that can be seen in uniform.