Sheriff Roundtree’s raise request totals 2.7 million dollars

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) More than Three dozen supporters had Sheriff Roundtree’s back as he told Augusta Commissioners it was time to provide raises for Richmond County deputies….

“They’re working I think they need to be compensated one for the job they do the danger of the job for which they perform and the amount of time taken away from their families,” said Sheriff Richard Roundtree.

The Sheriff said his office gets 370 thousand calls a year far more than any other local agency yet his deputies have the lowest starting salaries.

“Out of six agencies her and you could see some agencies answered 51 hundred calls last year and they make more than my deputies,” said Sheriff Roundtree.

The Sheriff’s proposal to boost starting salaries and give raises to five and ten year officers to keep them on the job, the cost, two point seven million dollars

The Administrator telling commissioners there would be no way to pay for that without a tax increase.

“That would be the job of the administrator to make that decision but if they feel a tax increase would be the only way I would definitely support that if it goes to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Roundtree.

.“If you raise taxes you would raise it for the Sheriff’s department no doubt for the ones that protect and serve us,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle

“”Do we have to raise taxes if the Sheriff’s department needs the money we don’t have any other source we have to raise taxes I don’t want to do that,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

“We have enough money where we can pay and make some cuts we don’t need to increase property taxes,” says Commissioner Sean Frantom.

“You support the sheriff’s raises but would you support a tax increase?”

“No we got enough money when are we going to cut the fat out of this government,” said Frantom.

No cuts or tax increases approved at Tuesday’s Public Safety Committee meeting, commissioners will include the Sheriff’s request as part of the 2018 budget sessions that start in October, now ‘the Sheriff’s office did get a one point six million dollar increase in 2015 the Sheriff saying today that was to boost starting salaries to help in recruiting deputies.

