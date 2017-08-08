Two girls injured in Columbia Road accident making progress

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An update now to a story we’ve been following since the beginning of the summer.

Two Columbia County girls, severely injured in an accident on Columbia Road, are making significant progress in their healing and rehabilitation.

The family and friends of Arwen and Violet Bargeron will be holding a fundraiser to help offset the costs of physical and emotional therapy for the girls.

Tickets for a “split the pot” raffle are being sold for 10-dollars each at Shannon’s on Washington Road.

The fundraiser which will also include a live auction and bake sale will be held this Saturday, August 13th at Shannon’s with festivities beginning at 3 p.m.

For more information please call 803-507-2133