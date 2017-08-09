Assault case in Richmond Co.

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Dispatch tells us a bullet grazed a man’s back, and another man was hit with a gun during an argument while sitting in a car.

According to the Richmond County Public Information Officer, (PIO), the injuries were minor to the shooting victim.

The victims were one 22-year-old male who shot in the back and the second victim, a 22-year-old male who was pistol whipped in the head.

An 18-year-old female was in the car and left uninjured.

The victim’s car had been hit four times by gunfire with one of the rounds hitting the first victim.

According to the PIO, all of the victims were uncooperative and stated that they were attacked at an unknown location on Meadowbrook Drive.

We are told that the victims are not telling police where they were attacked or who the suspects may be.