Augusta Chronicle sold to GateHouse Media

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Augusta Chronicle, the Morris Publishing Company sold its newspaper to GateHouse Media.

Statements from the Chronicle say that it was a part of strategic reconstructing to focus its business on lifestyle publications, property development, and new business.

Morris Communications company announced that the company has signed an agreement to sell the assets of the Morris Publishing Group and the Augusta Chronicle to GateHouse Media.

According to the August Chronicle, the sales include many non-daily publications, 10 other daily newspapers, digital assets, and associated websites.

The deal is expected to finalize on October 2, 2017, and the terms have not been released.