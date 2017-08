SOUTH CAROLINA, S.C. (WJBF) – A Boil water advisory remains in effect until 2 p.m., Wednesday for residents in McCormick County.

The Sewer Department says anyone in the Willington area needs to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking with it.

Dirt or debris may have gotten into the water system because of a line break on South Carolina Highway 81 north.