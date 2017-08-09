Krispy Kreme covering original glaze with chocolate for eclipse

By Published:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) – Krispy Kreme is doing something they have never done before.

The North Carolina-based company is switching their original glaze to chocolate for this month’s total solar eclipse.

According to their website, on August 21, the day of the solar eclipse, Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Doughnuts will be glazed with chocolate.

Customers can also stop by participating shops during “Hot Light” hours on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20 for an early taste of the special doughnuts.

To find your closest location, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s