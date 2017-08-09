Tiger Woods arraignment rescheduled

(WJBF) – Tiger Woods’ arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed until October 25th.

The golfer was found sleeping behind the wheel in May.

At the time, he said he had a reaction to prescribed medications.

He later said he was getting professional help to manage his medications for back pain and sleeping trouble.

Woods will not be required to appear in court in October. His lawyer can enter a plea for him.

But there’s a chance he may show up for the chance to enter a diversion program.

That is offered at the first appearance in court, but not afterwards.