Tiger Woods arraignment rescheduled

Tiger Woods
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, Tiger Woods reacts on the 10th hole during the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The attorney for Woods says the golfer will not attend his arraignment on a driving under the influence charge. Under court rules, Woods’ attorney can enter a not guilty plea on his behalf Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Any other plea would require Woods’ attendance.(AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

(WJBF) – Tiger Woods’ arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed until October 25th.

The golfer was found sleeping behind the wheel in May.

At the time, he said he had a reaction to prescribed medications.

He later said he was getting professional help to manage his medications for back pain and sleeping trouble.

Woods will not be required to appear in court in October. His lawyer can enter a plea for him.

But there’s a chance he may show up for the chance to enter a diversion program.

That is offered at the first appearance in court, but not afterwards.

