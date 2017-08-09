United Way Kickoff Under the Big Top in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Ga.– The circus may not be in town, but the big top was up and running in Waynesboro today.

The United Way turned Augusta Tech’s meeting space into a carnival.

The campaign kickoff featured powerful messages from Mikey Coffman, a former client who works at the Friendship Community Center… and local chaplain Brennan Francois.

The fun theme was part of a high-energy kickoff to the agency’s annual fundraising campaign. They’re hoping everybody steps up and supports the United Way’s effort to help those less fortunate.

Tom Blanchard is the 2017 Campaign chair:

“Every dollar you give to United Way makes an impact in our community. Continue to give to United Way – it does the best job I know of making sure its dollars go back to help those in need and make an impact.”

WJBF’s Jennie Montgomery and Brad Means emceed the event.