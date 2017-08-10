$12,500 offered to close open investigations

The Burke County Sheriff’s office is making a push to close three open cases in the area, all of them happening before 2017.

The cases include those of Simon Powell, Daniel Triplett. and Amy Ellison

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is offering a $12,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone criminally involved in these cases.

You can call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-6633, or report it on their website, www.burkecountysheriff.com.

You may remain anonymous if you prefer.

“Although we can never bring back a loved one, it is our duty and responsibility to bring them closure and some type of peace of mind,” Sheriff Williams said